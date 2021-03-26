Weekend Weather Changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Southwest winds and plenty of sunshine resulted in a nice Friday afternoon for the region.
As we move into the weekend another upper level system will move across New Mexico and west Texas bringing a slim chance of showers, clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.
Rain chances will be low and isolated and temperatures will fall about 10-15 degrees across the region.
The gusty winds of this afternoon will return tomorrow afternoon as another front moves across the region.
Two cold fronts will move into the area over the next 24 hours. The first one overnight with only a slight drop in temps.
The second front will move south through the South Plains during the day tomorrow and will bring gusty northerly winds and even lower temperatures to the region.
The front could arrive in Lubbock as early as mid afternoon and you’ll notice the gusty winds and cooler air.
You can expect 60s for both Saturday and Sunday and low back into the 30s by Sunday morning.
