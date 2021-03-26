Woman shot while trying to confront alleged vehicle burglars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot while trying to confront a group of people she believed were burglarizing vehicles in South Lubbock.
Police were initially called around 11 p.m. Thursday to the 6100 block of 76th Street for a shooting. Then, police were later called to the 3600 block of 77th drive for another shooting and found a 47-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
She was then taken to University Medical Center.
The woman told police she saw five suspects burglarizing vehicles near the area, left her house, got into her vehicle and followed the suspects as they tried to run away. Then one of the suspects started to shoot at her, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Police believe the two shooting calls are related. No arrests have been made at this time.
Those with information are asked to call LPD’s Det. Joe Comacho at 806-775-2430 or Det. Charlene Jennings at 806-775-2422. The public is also welcome to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
Police are currently investigating this as an aggravated assault and vehicle burglaries.
LPD also reminds citizens to gather as much information as possible and then call police instead of confronting suspected criminals.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
