Exploring the beauty and potential in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The walk to End Racism is an invitation for people to experience east Lubbock.
For years, residents have said people have not had a reason to go past I-27 and organizer Danielle East says that’s not a coincidence.
“In most cities, they were segregated and still have remnants of that… it’s something ingrained in our cities, the way our cities are planned. Its something a lot of people don’t recognize in Lubbock because they just have a closed eye to it,” East said.
However, this walk event is not about history, it’s an invitation to explore the untapped potential of the east side.
“And everything doesn’t have to be about the pains that go on in the community, but just about the value the community has as well,” East said.
Participants are welcome to walk down Martin Luther King street from Parkway to Broadway.
Intern Blanca Del Loco hopes this walk sheds light on the beauty in east Lubbock.
“Ending that stigma of once we cross that line then, oh, we’re not in safe territory. But if you look around, not only do we have the East Lubbock Art House, but there are businesses that are thriving here, there are families that are thriving here,” East said.
There will be taco trucks, vendors, voter registration and vaccine registration.
The walk will begin at 10am at the East Lubbock Art house, located at 405 M.L.K. Jr Blvd Suite B, Lubbock, TX 79401.
The gallery will be open to the public.
