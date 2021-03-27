Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, March 26

Extra Innings (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | March 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:10 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday night:

Softball

Snyder 14 Estacado 1

Monahans 3 Seminole 10

Sudan 0 Floydada 22

Tascosa 8 Plainview 18

Lubbock High 5 Lubbock Cooper 15

Odessa 9 Frenship 7

Coronado 12 Abilene Wylie 5

Levelland 16 Sweetwater 5

Monterey 10 Abilene Cooper 7

Baseball

Randall 26 Muleshoe 1

Plainview 15 Caprock 0

Abilene 5 Frenship 9

Snyder 0 Levelland 1

Lakeview 4 Estacado 5

Monterey 0 Lubbock High 10

Dimmitt 4 Denver City 5

Monahans 7 Seminole 9

Coronado 5 Lubbock Cooper 9

Kress 8 Clarendon 15

Valley 3 Memphis 6

