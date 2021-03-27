Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, March 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday night:
Softball
Snyder 14 Estacado 1
Monahans 3 Seminole 10
Sudan 0 Floydada 22
Tascosa 8 Plainview 18
Lubbock High 5 Lubbock Cooper 15
Odessa 9 Frenship 7
Coronado 12 Abilene Wylie 5
Levelland 16 Sweetwater 5
Monterey 10 Abilene Cooper 7
Baseball
Randall 26 Muleshoe 1
Plainview 15 Caprock 0
Abilene 5 Frenship 9
Snyder 0 Levelland 1
Lakeview 4 Estacado 5
Monterey 0 Lubbock High 10
Dimmitt 4 Denver City 5
Monahans 7 Seminole 9
Coronado 5 Lubbock Cooper 9
Kress 8 Clarendon 15
Valley 3 Memphis 6
