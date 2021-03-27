KCBD Saturday morning forecast: Sun and clouds, slight chance of stray shower

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds into the evening. There is a chance for a stray shower today, but overall rain chances over the next seven days look rather low.
Temperatures remain more or less seasonable for the next few days with a weak cold front expected midweek.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with a few morning clouds, then increasing clouds by the evening. High of 70°, NNW 15.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, then eventual clearing. Low of 38°. Breezy, N 25mph.
Overnight cloud cover should eventually clear before sunrise Sunday, and the sun remains into much of next week. No freezing nights in Lubbock are forecast, but we get close to it Wednesday night.
