LCU fans celebrate as Lady Chaps win NCAA Division II Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fans of all ages packed into the MacDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus to watch the Lady Chaps win the NCAA Division II Tournament against Drury on Friday night.
For the third time in six years, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are NCAA Division II National Champions as they topped Drury Missouri 69-59 in Columbus, Ohio.
Fans say they gathered to see the Lady Chaps win their third title in three years, after winning the same title in 2016 and 2019.
Rhonda Peacock was glad to be in the crowd after last year’s tournament was canceled.
“Last year, I was out of town and I came from California and I got home just in time for the game and I was like heartbroken and I know the team was… so I’m so excited they get to play in the game tonight.” Peacock said.
“Quality girls, great academics, and great athletes,” Terry Peacock said.
Josh Stephens praised Coach Steve Gomez and his players for their work ethic.
“I think it starts at the top and I think their coach, Steve Gomez, is as good as a guy as there is. You see his team play hard for him. They connect with him. They are involved on our campus. A few of them were orientation leaders and in social clubs. They’re plugged into the campus. They’re just really good people who happen to be really good at basketball.”
The Lady Chaps will close their season record at 23-0 and they will improve their NCAA Division II postseason all time record to 20-1
This is LCU’s fourth National Championship game appearance in program history.
Before tonight, Lubbock Christian held 16 National titles. The women’s basketball team contributed to the two latest titles.
