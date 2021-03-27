LCU Lady Chaps Welcome Home event Saturday afternoon

Lubbock Christian University flag (Source: Shannon Sudduth LCU)
By KCBD Staff | March 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 10:52 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2021 National Champion Lady Chap Basketball team will be flying into Lubbock Saturday afternoon on a chartered flight.

The flight will land at Lubbock Aero, located east of North Martin Luther King Blvd.

Please gather at 2:30 p.m., March 27, to welcome home the Lady Chaps in the parking lot at the location noted below. 

LCU Lady Chaps Welcome Home event (Source: LCU)

Feel free to make posters, print banners, or bring streamers to congratulate Lubbock’s newest National Champions, our own Lady Chaps.

