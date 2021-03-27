LCU Lady Chaps Welcome Home event Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2021 National Champion Lady Chap Basketball team will be flying into Lubbock Saturday afternoon on a chartered flight.
The flight will land at Lubbock Aero, located east of North Martin Luther King Blvd.
Please gather at 2:30 p.m., March 27, to welcome home the Lady Chaps in the parking lot at the location noted below.
Feel free to make posters, print banners, or bring streamers to congratulate Lubbock’s newest National Champions, our own Lady Chaps.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.