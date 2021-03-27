LCU Lady Chaps win 3rd National Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the third time in six years, the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are NCAA Division II National Champions as they topped Drury Missouri 69-59 Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.
The Lady Chaps finish the season a perfect 23-0. They have won 35 straight games dating back to last year when the NCAA DII National Tournament was cancelled due to COVID Concerns.
LCU jumped out to a 10 point lead after one and held on as Drury cut the lead to four in the 4th quarter.
Drury came into the game with a stellar 91-2 record over the last 3 years with one of those losses to LCU in the National Semifinals in 2019.
LCU has now won three NCAA Division II National Championships under Steve Gomez winning in 2016, 2019 and now in 2021.
Nazareth’s Allie Schulte led the way for LCU with 18 points.
Abernathy’s Madelyn Turner added 13.
Lubbock Lady Titan Emma Middleton had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Trinity Christian’s Ashton Duncan scored 12 points.
West Texas was well represented on the National stage tonight.
Congrats to Steve Gomez and the LCU Lady Chaps.
