Leland Bearden retires after 31 years of coaching

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leland Bearden announced his retirement this morning finishing up two years at Ropes as the girls basketball coach.
Bearden told me after 31 years of coaching, it was time to make a change. He plans to sell real estate.
Bearden won over 700 games in his career.
Prior to Ropes, he coached the girls basketball team in Seminole for 6 years.
Bearden did a sensational job out in Smyer where he coached the girls for 15 years.
They won nine District Titles and made 12 Regional Tournament Appearances. Bearden led Smyer to State 3 times and they won two Championships in 2010 and 2011.
Bearden also coached 8 years at Sands, 7 as the head coach of the girls basketball program.
We wish Coach Bearden the best as he moves into the next chapter of his life.
