Red Raider Baseball tops University of South Florida, 16-6

Tech got on the board in the second inning with two runs, but really got hot in the fifth and seventh inning. The Red Raiders scored nine runs in the fifth, and five runs in the seventh inning. They tallied 14 hits in the game, while giving up 10 hits to the Bulls. Texas Tech had four home runs in the game, two of which came from Drew Woodcox. The Red Raiders scored in double figures for just the seventh time this season. Tech is undefeated in games when they score in double figures.