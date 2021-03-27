Red Raiders shutout University of South Florida 8-0

Tech recorded 13 hits in the game while giving up seven. Texas Tech’s defensive play was on full display in this game, stranding five runners on base for the Bulls and striking out seven batters. USF also had a decent game forcing the Red Raiders to leave 12 batters on base and tallying 12 strike outs in the game, but the sometimes-sloppy play helped push Tech to the win. The Bulls had three costly errors in the game, while Texas Tech did not have any.