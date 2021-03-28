Jerry Jones donates $20M for construction of National Medal of Honor Museum

“National Medal of Honor Day is a time for all Americans to come together and reflect upon the actions of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients, as well as the values they represent – courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism. Now more than ever, it is important to take a moment to give thanks to those who have given so much in defense of our way of life and those who continue to serve our nation,” said NMOHMF CEO James T. Connors.