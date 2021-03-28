KCBD Sunday Daybreak Weather: A beautiful day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sun is out today, temperatures are comfortable, and there’s a lack of wind.
While we certainly need the rain, at least we have these three things all in sync which should present a pretty nice Palm Sunday. Not much else to say beyond that about today.
TODAY: High of 67°, sunny, winds N to SW 10mph.
TONIGHT: Clear with a full moon, low of 43°, SSW 15mph
Monday will be a little warmer though with highs near 80, and the wind will pick up to 25mph in the afternoon and evening.
Unfortunately, yesterday was probably our best chance for rain. The rest of the week looks sunny and seasonable for this time of year, with the coolest day being Wednesday with a high of 60° and lows near 34° that night.
Easter weekend looks warm and sunny.
It’s still a ways out, but so far it doesn’t look like any rain will impact Easter egg hunts. We could certainly use any rain we can get though.
