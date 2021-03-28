Lubbock businesses begging Coach Beard to stay in wake of UT rumors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock businesses are begging Coach Chris Beard to stay as rumors swirl about the possibility of him taking the top job at the University of Texas, although nothing has been confirmed as of Saturday night.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s posted this to social media on Friday, offering Coach Beard “free wings for life.”
Multiple sources identified Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard as a front runner to be the next coach of the Longhorns after Shaka Smart’s departure from the University of Texas. Smart parted ways with UT to take the head coaching job at Marquette University.
Moments later, Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman took to social media posing the rhetorical question, “Now the big question: Does Chris Beard leave Lubbock for Austin??” Then, later tweeting that he spoke with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, a former Texas standout who stated he wanted UT to “keep it in the family.”
Beard is an alum from the University of Texas, graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Kinesiology back in 1995. Beard served as a student assistant for the Longhorns during his time at UT.
The speculation took off from there, with local media in Austin reporting that they also expect Texas to pursue Beard. Austin American-Statesman sports columnist, Kirk Bohls tweeted: “Once it gets finalized with Shaka’s exit I expect Texas to full-court press Chris Beard to gauge his interest level.”
But not all college basketball personas were in favor of Beard leaving Tech for the Longhorns. CBS Sports reporter, Seth Davis tweeted, “Also this free advice for Chris Beard: Stay right where you are.”
As the rumors continued to swirl, and fans on both sides of the debate stated their opinion, ESPN college basketball insider, Jeff Borzello laid out the important numbers on what a move would cost Beard if he did leave Texas Tech. Beard’s buyout drops to $2 million on April 1, to go to a school outside of the Big 12. But for him to stay inside the conference, the buyout would only drop to $4 million. His current contract goes through the 2024-25 season.
Another tweet emerged Friday night suggesting that Beard was leaving Texas Tech. A Dallas Morning News sports reporter tweeted, “Got a call from a college basketball source I trust who says Chris Beard is “absolutely going to Texas. It’s a done deal. One-hundred percent.” Obviously, college basketball isn’t my coverage area, but this source felt strongly enough to call and tell me.”
Beard has not spoken to the media or released any statements about his intent to stay with the Texas Tech program or move on to another, since the rumors began. He has however, changed his Twitter account profile picture and banner to pictures taken when he first accepted the job with the Red Raiders.
We’ll continue to monitor this story and let you know as soon as we hear from Coach Beard or Texas Tech.
