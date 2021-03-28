Lubbock businesses begging Coach Beard to stay in wake of UT rumors

As the rumors continued to swirl, and fans on both sides of the debate stated their opinion, ESPN college basketball insider, Jeff Borzello laid out the important numbers on what a move would cost Beard if he did leave Texas Tech. Beard’s buyout drops to $2 million on April 1, to go to a school outside of the Big 12. But for him to stay inside the conference, the buyout would only drop to $4 million. His current contract goes through the 2024-25 season.