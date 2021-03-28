TTU baseball sweeps South Florida with 7-4 win in game 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball swept their series against the University of South Florida with a 7-4 win in game three on Sunday afternoon in Rip Griffin Park.
The Red Raiders jumped out to another early lead, heading into the 5th inning with a 4-1 lead. But the Bulls rallied in the top of the inning, scoring three runs to cut Tech’s lead to one. Texas Tech responded by scoring another run in the bottom of the inning and then adding another two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Red Raiders held USF to just five hits on the day while recording 12 of their own. The Bulls had another three costly errors in the game, compared to Tech’s one. Texas Tech tallied 9 strike outs in the game, while five of their batters were struck out by USF pitchers.
Next, Texas Tech will hit the road for their second conference series of the year against Kansas State.
It’ll be the Red Raiders first true away games of the year since the College Baseball Showdown and the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic were both held at neutral sites.
First pitch against the Wildcats is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
