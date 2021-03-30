Near Freezing Temps Overnight Some Areas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Cooler temperatures have return to the region today and some freezing temps are likely in the area tonight and again Thursday morning.
As winds decrease and high pressure settles into the South Plains I expect low to fall to the mid to upper 20s from the northwest counties. Temperatures may dip to or just above in Plainview south to Lubbock and west to southwest to the Texas/New Mexico communities.
So, protect tender vegetation and bring potted plants onto the porch or into the garage Wednesday and Thursday morning.
As for the remainder of the week the morning lows will modify and the threat of freezing temps will end by Friday morning.
The afternoon temperatures will also be below normal for tomorrow and Thursday, ranging between 60-65 degrees in the central and northern South Plains communities.
By Good Friday the afternoon temps should be around 70 degrees and the Easter weekend will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s.
