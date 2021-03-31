Another Cold Morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a chilly start to our Wednesday forecast, the afternoon did climb to the low 60s in Lubbock.
Looking ahead, it will be cold in Lubbock again in the morning with a low around freezing once again.
Thursday afternoon, it should be warmer with a high in the mid 60s in the city.
Sunny skies will dominate the area until Friday. Another storm system will swing across New Mexico and just our south bringing clouds to the area.
That system will bring some showers and storm to the Midland to Abilene areas into the Concho Valley over the Easter weekend.
It looks too far south to for anything more than clouds on the South Plains.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.