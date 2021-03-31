Consider This: You Have A Role In City Government

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, a group of citizens started the important work of reviewing the entire structure of our city government.
Lubbock’s charter review committee will be taking up issues such as the mayor’s term length, how members of city council are elected, and how they are compensated for their service.
The seven-member committee is charged with reviewing the entire charter and recommending changes to city council that will ultimately go before voters in a November election.
But you don’t have to wait until then to be heard. The next public hearing is scheduled for April 15th.
Consider this: I encourage you to participate in this charter review process and attend the public hearing.
It will be available on Zoom, so you don’t even have to leave your house.
It’s easy for us to complain about the government. What is not easy is getting informed and getting involved.
