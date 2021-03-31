Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
A review committee had the first of two public meetings on updating the Lubbock city charter.
- Suggestions include extending the mayor’s terms and salaries for city council members.
- Adding council seats is not in the plans.
- Take a look at how the public feels from KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Blair Sabol: Advocates pack first public hearing on historic charter discussions
One person was seriously injured in an overnight crash.
- This was reported around 1:40 a.m. near the 2600 block of 130th Street in South Lubbock.
- At the moment, no details are available on what led up to this incident.
- Updates will be provided later today.
Police made an arrest in a violent attack on an elderly Asian woman in New York.
- Surveillance video shows a man kicking and stomping the 65-year-old and yelling anti-Asian slurs.
- The suspect is now charged with felony assault.
- Read more here: Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
A Minneapolis firefighter and EMT will take the stand again today in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
- Genevieve Hanses said police prevented her from treating George Floyd during his arrest last year.
- Live coverage of the trial can be found here later today: Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand as Chauvin trial continues
President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a jobs and infrastructure plan today.
- The plan will focus on rebuilding roads, bridges and railways.
- The proposal would raise taxes on corporations and the richest Americans.
- Read more here: President Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan today – here are the details
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.