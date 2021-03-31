Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Public voices opinion on city charter changes, 1 injured after overnight crash, Biden to unveil infrastructure plan

March 31, 2021

A review committee had the first of two public meetings on updating the Lubbock city charter.

One person was seriously injured in an overnight crash.

  • This was reported around 1:40 a.m. near the 2600 block of 130th Street in South Lubbock.
  • At the moment, no details are available on what led up to this incident.
  • Updates will be provided later today.

Police made an arrest in a violent attack on an elderly Asian woman in New York.

A Minneapolis firefighter and EMT will take the stand again today in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a jobs and infrastructure plan today.

