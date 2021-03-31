Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, March 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores and highlights for Tuesday night:
SOFTBALL
Ralls 29 Sudan 11
Levelland 15 Lake View 3
Slaton 15 Childress 5
Abernathy 9 Shallowater 5
Littlefield 12 Denver City 0
Hermleigh 15 Ira 0
Brownfield 11 Muleshoe 3
Trinity Christian 14 New Home 4
Lockney 16 Sundown 9
Floydada 12 New Deal 1
Forsan 14 Post 1
Colorado City 32 Seagraves 0
Seminole 11 Greenwood 0
Coronado 5 Monterey 3
Randall 18 Plainview 7
Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock Cooper 5
Midland 2 Frenship 0
Idalou 12 Tulia 1
Big Spring 8 Snyder 6
BASEBALL
New Deal 10 Floydada 0
Smyer 20 Borden County 2
New Home 21 O’Donnell 0
Ropes 6 Morton 1
Brownfield 11 Muleshoe 1
Kress 5 Claude 3
Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 3
Crosbyton 6 SpringLake-Earth 1
Post 10 Hale Center 8
Lockney 14 Olton 3
Sundown 11 Tahoka 6
Shallowater 16 Roosevelt 3
Levelland 12 Sweetwater 2
Snyder 7 Lake View 5
Abernathy 12 Childress 1
Coronado 13 Lubbock High 3
Estacado 12 Big Spring 0
Littlefield 9 Denver City 6
Tulia 13 Friona 2
Nazareth 5 Valley 0
Abilene Wylie 10 Monterey 0
Amarillo 7 Plainview 4
Greenwood 10 Seminole 5
