Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, March 30

By Pete Christy | March 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 7:45 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores and highlights for Tuesday night:

SOFTBALL

Ralls 29 Sudan 11

Levelland 15 Lake View 3

Slaton 15 Childress 5

Abernathy 9 Shallowater 5

Littlefield 12 Denver City 0

Hermleigh 15 Ira 0

Brownfield 11 Muleshoe 3

Trinity Christian 14 New Home 4

Lockney 16 Sundown 9

Floydada 12 New Deal 1

Forsan 14 Post 1

Colorado City 32 Seagraves 0

Seminole 11 Greenwood 0

Coronado 5 Monterey 3

Randall 18 Plainview 7

Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock Cooper 5

Midland 2 Frenship 0

Idalou 12 Tulia 1

Big Spring 8 Snyder 6

BASEBALL

New Deal 10 Floydada 0

Smyer 20 Borden County 2

New Home 21 O’Donnell 0

Ropes 6 Morton 1

Brownfield 11 Muleshoe 1

Kress 5 Claude 3

Frenship 13 San Angelo Central 3

Crosbyton 6 SpringLake-Earth 1

Post 10 Hale Center 8

Lockney 14 Olton 3

Sundown 11 Tahoka 6

Shallowater 16 Roosevelt 3

Levelland 12 Sweetwater 2

Snyder 7 Lake View 5

Abernathy 12 Childress 1

Coronado 13 Lubbock High 3

Estacado 12 Big Spring 0

Littlefield 9 Denver City 6

Tulia 13 Friona 2

Nazareth 5 Valley 0

Abilene Wylie 10 Monterey 0

Amarillo 7 Plainview 4

Greenwood 10 Seminole 5

