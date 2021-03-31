2 teen girls die in Post house fire

2 teen girls die in Post house fire
By Amber Stegall | March 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 12:28 PM

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The community of Post, Texas is mourning the loss of two teenaged girls who died in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Avery, 12, and Raven, 15, died in a house fire in Post, Texas on March 30, 2021.
Avery, 12, and Raven, 15, died in a house fire in Post, Texas on March 30, 2021. (Source: The Soto Family)

The Post Volunteer Fire Department was called about the fire just after 4:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North G Place.

The Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Isbell says the trailer home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and it took about 15 minutes for crews to put out the flames.

The two girls who died in the fire were 15 and 12 years old. Raven Soto would have turned 16 today, on Wednesday. The 12-year-old has been identified as Avery Soto. The girls’ parents and a 13-year-old sibling were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire destroyed the family’s home.

Two teenaged girls died in a fire on March 30, 2021 in Post.
Two teenaged girls died in a fire on March 30, 2021 in Post. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Two trailer homes caught on fire, but the damage to the second home is not known at this time. No one was injured in the second fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.

Community members are asking for donations for clothes ranging from size junior girls medium tops, juniors large pants (14/16), size 7 1/2 shoes. Any other donations are appreciated. Those willing to donate can drop off at 204 S Ave E. Community members are also cautioning people to be weary of GoFundMe accounts which are being set up in the family’s behalf.

The oldest girl passed away the day before her 16th birthday.
The oldest girl passed away the day before her 16th birthday. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)

P

ost ISD Superintendent Heath Dickson says grief counselors are available for students and faculty if needed.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information is released.

For those that are sharing: my nieces tragically lost their lives in a house fire yesterday. I’m not sure what our next...

Posted by Lisa Soto on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.