KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Optimus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Optimus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old brindle pit bull.
Staff say he is a very sweet boy who would love to be your new best friend. He is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Optimus’ adoption fees for Wednesday, March 31, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
