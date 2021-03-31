Lubbock residents share their vaccine clinic experience, why they got vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -With the city planning to shut down its mass vaccination site at the Civic Center, city leaders hope for thousands of people to sign up for the remaining clinics.
There are still appointments open for Wednesday and Thursday and walk-ins are allowed.
Health director Katherine Wells says there’s a steady stream of doses from the state, and the Civic Center location can administer five hundred doses an hour.
“That was probably the most well-organized mass effort that I have ever been a part of. Thank you to every volunteer, for their time and effort to make it go so smoothly and seamlessly,” one person said. “Your in there for thirty minutes, but your constantly moving so it goes by pretty fast”
Some said they had a helping hand-every step of the way.
“You knew where to go, there was lots of people inside to help you. If you have any questions, I thought it was really set up well,” one person said.
Several folks say they got their shot for others— even strangers.
“I work in an area that is around a lot of people, so I want to make sure everyone is as safe as possible, including myself,” one person said.
For some, the vaccine is seen as a ticket back to family members.
“A couple family members I haven’t seen in over a year, so just trying to make sure they are protected as well,” one person said. “I got vaccinated because I am actually going to be traveling and I live with my grandma and since I am around her a lot. I just want to be safe since I am in college”
For others, the vaccine is one step closer to normalcy.
“Go to a bar, but just not be in my room all day. After you study at home, eat at home its just like damn, I want to go outside.”
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.