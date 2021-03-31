One Class at a Time: Mackenzie Middle School teacher, Communities in Schools awarded $500

“Our specific campus person is Nicole Abbott and she does amazing things for our kids,” Howell said. “She provides food, clothes, transportation, help with families getting connected with medical and any other services they may need. During COVID she worked the hardest of anybody I know trying to make sure that families stayed connected and families that didn’t have electricity or water because they were laid off or internet, she worked really hard to make sure that she could give them everything possible to make sure they were successful and well taken care of.”