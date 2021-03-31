LPD: Ex-boyfriend fatally shot, “kicked the front door open” to woman’s central Lubbock apartment

One killed in a shooting on 3-31-21 in the 1300 block of 65th Drive. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died following a shooting in central Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 65th Drive shortly before 3:45 p.m.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the River Oaks Villa apartments and found 26-year-old Leroy Hammond-Williams deceased inside an apartment.

According to LPD, 26-year-old Selena Carrion told dispatchers she shot Hammond-Williams.

Police say initial investigation revealed that Hammond-Williams was moving out of the residence today when he punched Carrion in the face and left the apartment.

Carrion called 911, followed Hammond-Williams out of the residence to obtain the license plate of his vehicle, and then returned to the residence and walked inside.

Shortly afterwards, Hammond-Williams returned to the residence and kicked the front door open. Police say Hammond-Williams grabbed Carrion’s leg as she moved upstairs. Sometime after that point, LPD says Carrion turned and shot Hammond-Williams.

The shooting is still under investigation.

