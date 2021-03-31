South Plains cool afternoon, frosty night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold start to this Wednesday, followed by a cool afternoon, and then a colder night ahead. Warmer days and nights will end the week, with even more moderation this Easter weekend. Read on for more detail.
Sunny and cool this afternoon with the chilly breeze gradually diminishing. I expect highs from the upper 50s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 60s in the southern and eastern viewing area.
A freeze or frost is likely tonight for most locations on the Caprock tonight. Technically, tomorrow morning. This includes Lubbock. My forecast is for lows from the mid-20s in the far northwest to the mid-30s in the far southeast.
Again, cover cold-sensitive vegetation to protect it. Cloth is a better choice than plastic. If possible, keep the cover from contacting the vegetation. Potted plants, of course, may be moved into a shed, garage, or even the house.
Tomorrow is April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day or All Fools Day. Following the potential freeze/frost in the morning, Thursday will be mostly sunny with a breezy afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s. A southerly wind will increase to about 12 to 22 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will range from the mid-30s to low 40s.
Sprinkles are possible Good Friday and Friday night. Measurable rainfall, however, is unlikely. I expect highs from the mid-60s to low 70s.
Clouds are likely to linger into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs climbing into the 70s. There should be just a slight breeze.
Easter will be mostly sunny and dry. The afternoon will be somewhat windy and very warm. Temperatures will peak near 80 degrees! Give or take a few degrees.
More detail is in our 10-Day Forecast. It’s free and available in both our KCBD Weather App and here on our Weather Page (after closing this story window).
Lubbock Climatology
67°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. Four degrees below the average for the date. The March 30 record high is 91° (set in 2010).
35° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s March 31 average low is 41° and the high 71°. The record low for the date is 19° (set in 1931) and the record high 95° (set in 1946).
No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock airport. The month-to-date total is 2.31″, which is 1.25″ above average. The year-to-date total is 3.56″, which is 1.10″ above average.
Lubbock’s season-to-date snowfall total (recorded at the airport) is 12.0″, which is 4.0″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:07 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:34 AM CDT.
Your Chance to Win
Have you entered our Daybreak Today Mug giveaway? If not, here’s the link: https://www.kcbd.com/.../kcbd-daybreak-today-coffee-mug.../
Have you entered our Rain Gauge and More Giveaway? It’s your chance to win $1,000. Here’s the link: https://www.kcbd.com/2021/03/01/rain-gauge-giveaway/
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.