Police arrest 3rd person accused in shooting death of Amarillo man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a third suspect accused in the shooting death of an Amarillo man.
Ricky Peebles was arrested Tuesday in Lubbock, according to Amarillo officials.
Police have arrested three men for the charges related to the shooting death of 23-year-old Trever Riley.
The first suspect arrested was 29-year-old Brent Bernard Smith. He was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on Monday.
Police have also arrested a second person, 28-year-old Colton Gene Pullen, on a murder warrant.
Pullen was arrested by APD SWAT officers in the 6000 block of Amarillo Boulevard West.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.