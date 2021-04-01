Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Today is the deadline to register to vote in the Lubbock May special election.
- The ballot includes the Sanctuary City for the Unborn proposal, which would allow civil lawsuits against doctors who perform abortions.
- Early voting begins April 19. Election day is May 1.
- Read more from KCBD’s Blair Sabol here: Voter registration deadline tomorrow for May special election
A man is dead after being shot on Wednesday inside the River Oaks Villa Apartments in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.
- Police say Selena Carrion shot her ex-boyfriend after he kicked in her door and assaulted her.
- Get the details here: LPD: Ex-boyfriend fatally shot, “kicked the front door open” to woman’s central Lubbock apartment
The Post community is mourning the death of two sisters who died in a mobile home fire.
- Both 12-year-old Avery and 15-year-old Raven Soto died Tuesday after their home caught fire.
- The cause of the fire is under investigation.
- KCBD’s Julie Castaneda spoke with the family and the details on ways anyone can help: 2 teen girls die in Post house fire
The Texas Senate passed new restrictions on voting in the state.
- Those include not allowing extended early voting hours, prohibiting drive-through voting and making it illegal for administrators to send voting applications by mail.
- The bill now heads to the Texas House.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas Senate advances bill limiting how and when voters can cast ballots, receive mail-in voting applications
Major League Baseball season kicks off today.
- Teams will play a 162 game schedule this season.
- All 30 teams will play a game today. COVID-19 restrictions are in effect at most ballparks.
- Read more here: Baseball is back!
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.