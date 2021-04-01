Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Today is last day to register for May 1 ‘Sanctuary City’ proposition, State Senate votes to restrict voter access, MLB kicks off its season

KCBD's Daybreak Today - April 1
By Michael Cantu | April 1, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 7:11 AM

Today is the deadline to register to vote in the Lubbock May special election.

What will the weather be like today?

A man is dead after being shot on Wednesday inside the River Oaks Villa Apartments in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

The Post community is mourning the death of two sisters who died in a mobile home fire.

  • Both 12-year-old Avery and 15-year-old Raven Soto died Tuesday after their home caught fire.
  • The cause of the fire is under investigation.
  • KCBD’s Julie Castaneda spoke with the family and the details on ways anyone can help: 2 teen girls die in Post house fire

The Texas Senate passed new restrictions on voting in the state.

Major League Baseball season kicks off today.

  • Teams will play a 162 game schedule this season.
  • All 30 teams will play a game today. COVID-19 restrictions are in effect at most ballparks.
  • Read more here: Baseball is back!

