A Few Changes for Good Friday.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today’s weather was ‘fool proof’ with warm temperatures, breezy south winds and plenty of sunshine.
A slight change for Good Friday and that will primarily be increasing clouds for the South Plains.
The temps will again be in the mid to upper 60s and the winds will continue to be from the south to southeast at 15-25 mph.
The Easter weekend will feature highs near 70 degrees on Saturday and 75-80 for those egg hunters on Sunday afternoon.
In addition, winds will be lower over the weekend, compared to the last few days on the South Plains.
There will be more clouds for all of the area tomorrow and Saturday and that’s due to a weak upper level system. That low pressure area will track mainly through southern New Mexico and into the Concho Valley and hill country late tomorrow and early into the weekend.
It may produce some showers, thundershowers in southeast New Mexico and the southern South Plains Saturday. Otherwise, the primary affect will be clouds which will hold temps down a few degrees.
If you’re traveling south for the weekend you may have some rain to deal with over the weekend.
