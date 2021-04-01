Josh Abbott Band retirement Facebook post is April Fool’s prank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-born Josh Abbott Band played an April Fool’s joke on all of his fans when he posted on Facebook he has decided to leave the stage for good.
The now-viral Facebook post is full of well wishes and sad fans. But don’t fret - it was all a joke and he is not retiring!
The band was formed in 2006 during Abbott’s time at Texas Tech University. In a Facebook post Abbott said “it’s with a heavy heart that we announce we’ve decided to close this chapter of our lives.”
Members of the band include Abbott’s fraternity brothers Austin Davis, Neel Huey and Andrew Hurt. The band released two singles in 2010 ‘She’s like Texas’ and ‘Road Trippin’.
The band’s website has 10 concerts scheduled, which go through August.
