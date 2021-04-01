KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sablet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sablet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sablet is a six-year-old male pit bull who has been with the shelter for about a month.
He may be up there in years, but don’t let his age fool you. Staff say Sablet likes to play and is very sweet. He is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Sablet’s adoption fees for Thursday, April 1, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
