Lubbock police searching for armed suspect after donut shop robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday morning in southwest Lubbock.
Police say the robbery happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Rita’s Donuts near 82nd Street and Iola Ave. Investigators say a man entered the store and displayed a weapon demanding money. According to police, he fled in an unknown direction.
Police are searching the area. The suspect has not been caught at this time.
No suspect description is available at this time. No one was injured.
