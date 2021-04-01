South Plains warm up on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A clear and cold start in the KCBD viewing area this morning. Some spots dropped to freezing or below, and there was some patchy frost. We will be shaking off the cold in the days ahead, which includes Easter. Oh, Lubbock water restrictions begin today.
It’s April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day, All Fools Day, or just Fools Day. We never, however, fool around with our weather. We may, occasionally, make a joke. But not here today.
Today sunny with a few clouds arriving late this afternoon. Highs in the mid- and upper 60s, about five degrees below the April 1 average. Breezy with a southerly wind of 10 to 20 mph and occasional gusts near 30 mph.
Tonight increasing cloudiness and a slight breeze. Lows will range from the mid-30s in the far northwest viewing area to the mid-40s southeast.
Sprinkles are possible tomorrow, Friday night, and Saturday. Measurable rainfall, however, is unlikely. Otherwise...
Tomorrow, Good Friday, will be partly sunny and breezy. I expect highs just slightly above todays and a southerly wind of 15 to 25 mph.
Saturday, too, will be partly sunny. There will, however, a lull in the gusty breezes. It will be a little warmer with lows in the 40s and highs from the upper 60s to mid-70s. While the morning may be breezy, the afternoon should bring us a break with winds more in a 7 to 17 mph range.
Easter will be mostly sunny and dry. The afternoon will be breezy and very warm. Temperatures will peak in the 70s with some of the warmest locations near 80 degrees!
Please see our 10-Day Forecast for more detail.
Watering restrictions begin today
Lubbock’s spring and summer irrigation restrictions start today, April 1, and continue through September 30. Landscape watering is limited to two days per week, based on address ending in:
• 0, 3, 4, or 9 Monday and Thursday
• 1, 5, or 6 Tuesday and Friday
• 2, 7, or 8 Wednesday & Saturday
• Only water from midnight to 10 AM and from 6 PM to midnight.
• Use less than 1.5 inches per zone per week
Year-Round Restrictions
• Irrigate only when it is above 35°F
• Prevent runoff
• Do not water during precipitation events
• Hand-watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week
Lubbock Climatology
61°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s ten degrees below the average for the date. The March 31 record high is 95° (set in 1946).
35° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this posting). Lubbock’s April 1 average low is 41° and the high 71°. The record low for the date is 22° (set in 1948) and the record high 96° (set in 1946).
No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock airport. The total for March was 2.31″, which is 1.21″ above average. The year-to-date total is 3.56″, which is 1.06″ above average.
Lubbock’s season-to-date snowfall total (recorded at the airport) is 12.0″, which is 4.0″ above the average-to-date.
Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:08 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:33 AM CDT.
