Voter registration deadline tomorrow for May special election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy says this year May’s elections are expected to be closer to normal than recent ones affected by the pandemic.
But this election season still, is a unique one. At least for voters within Lubbock city limits.
“We do have cities and schools on this election. I think the most interest we’ve had with the phone calls and people we see coming in, is the city of Lubbock’s Sanctuary City ballot proposition,” Kennedy said.
She says, the city does not usually have an election during odd-numbered years.
But the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance, a proposition that would effectively outlaw abortion within city limits, is headed to the ballot Saturday, May 1.
This comes after a reinvigorated pro-life movement in town, led by West Texas for Life, successfully petitioned the city council’s rejection last November.
City leaders argued the legislation is unenforceable, but the city charter allows for voters to have the last word.
The pro-life group considered a registration drive but ultimately decided against it.
Meanwhile an opposition group, Leave Lubbock Alone, has held several registration drives on Texas Tech’s campus in the last month, signing up an estimated 50 to 75 new voters.
A spokesperson says many had already registered to vote, for an unprecedented turnout during the last presidential election.
“We’ve not seen a lot of people coming in lately. But they still have until tomorrow and so we expect tomorrow to be kind of busy around here,” Kennedy said. “I’ve seen a couple people come in that are brand new to Lubbock County since November that got registered yesterday,” she added.
The county elections office on Crickets Avenue will stay open one hour later on Thursday, until 6 p.m., to accept applications or address changes in time for May’s vote.
“You can also drop by the post office and pick up an application and mail it or download it and print it out at your house and mail it as long as it gets postmarked with tomorrow’s date on it,” Kennedy explained.
Early voting begins Monday April 19.
