Women’s wellness program within Lubbock Police department strives to bring mental health back in focus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police is using a $75,000 grant from COPS to create peer support and help each other find mental health resources.
“We want women to feel like they belong here and foster that relationship,” said Kimberley Crain, who is on the wellness committee. “We are just a resource hub. We are compiling all kinds of different aspects ways to empower, educate and give access to different things that females within the department might need that they wouldn’t necessarily know how to get access to.”
With few women in the department, the goal of the women’s wellness program is to create a safe space for women to talk about emotional strain the job brings.
“Your taught to be tough and not talk about the things you see or hear on calls. It shouldn’t get to you, but sometimes it does and making it okay to talk about these things,” said Karina Rodriguez, who is on the wellness committee.
The wellness program will guide department members to the best person to help them cope.
“I didn’t know anyone on the department at that time, so stuff that I was going through I was probably taking it home more than I should have…no one in my class really knew what I was going through and none of us really knew how to deal with it,” Rodriguez said.
Monthly newsletters have contact information and other connection resources.
For their first meeting, a dinner was held simply to meet each other.
“Just seeing people and putting names to faces because we email each other a lot. But seeing each other was good,” Rodriguez said.
The grant is broken into several interest groups to help civilian and sworn members of the department find individualized support and help. Crain says this support will ultimately benefit the public.
“If we’re not good, if were not good financially, if were not good emotionally,” Crain said. “If were not good physically, then we can’t serve the community well and that’s just the fact of it. We can minimize those things by offering resources to officers and teaching them how to seek it.”
