City to help residents apply for disaster relief from February storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host an in-person disaster relief event to help citizens apply for federal emergency aid. The aid is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Agency representatives will be on-site to answer questions. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday inside the Municipal Garden & Arts Center at 4215 University Ave.
Anyone who attends is asked to have insurance information if that is available, addresses of damaged property, social security numbers and a contact number. Any disaster relief can be direct deposited, so a bank account number would also be helpful.
People can also apply for disaster relief at DisasterAssistance.Gov or call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7586, for those with hearing issues.
The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is April 21.
