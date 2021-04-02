Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Chris Beard to be formally introduced as Texas coach, rescue efforts underway after Taiwan train crash, Chauvin trial continues

KCBD Daybreak Today - April 2
By Michael Cantu | April 2, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 7:05 AM

The University of Texas will announce Chris Beard as its new basketball coach today.

The Texas Railroad Commission is fining Atmos Energy $1.6 million for a deadly gas explosion in 2018 in Dallas.

Rescue efforts are underway after a vehicle caused a partial train derailment in Taiwan.

Police say the gunman in a mass shooting inside an office building in California knew the victims.

A former police supervisor testified officer could have ended George Floyd’s arrest before he died.

