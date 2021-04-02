Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The University of Texas will announce Chris Beard as its new basketball coach today.
- Beard left Texas Tech on Thursday after five years with the university.
- KCBD’s Blair Sabol got a feel on Tech fans reaction to the news: Tech fans wrecked over Chris Beard exit
The Texas Railroad Commission is fining Atmos Energy $1.6 million for a deadly gas explosion in 2018 in Dallas.
- The blast killed a 12-year-old girl.
- Regulators say Atmos failed to detect gas leaks for months before the explosion.
- Read more here: Texas Penalizes Atmos Energy $1.6 Million For Deadly Explosion
Rescue efforts are underway after a vehicle caused a partial train derailment in Taiwan.
- At least 48 have died and dozens more are injured.
- It is reported a truck from a nearby construction site crashed into the train as it was passing by.
- Read the latest here: Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Police say the gunman in a mass shooting inside an office building in California knew the victims.
- Investigators say the shooter padlocked the gates and trapped everyone inside.
- Four people died and a fifth remains in critical condition.
- Read more here: Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random
A former police supervisor testified officer could have ended George Floyd’s arrest before he died.
- David Pleoger said officers could have released their hold when Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground.
- Two paramedics said Floyd did not have a pulse when they arrived.
- Live coverage later today can be found here: Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
