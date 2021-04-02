Easter Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Good Friday has been a ‘good one’ for weather on the South Plains with a mixture of sun and clouds and warm temperatures.
Entering the Easter weekend it will be more of the same on Saturday, with slightly lower winds speeds in the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will range from 65-70 degrees and it will continue be a combination of clouds and sun through the day.
Easter will be pleasant and allow for sunrise services and egg hunts at any point during the day.
Sunday’s temperature should make it to the low 70 to mid 70s for most of the region.
Other than a chance of some showers or thundershowers along the Texas/New Mexico communities it will be a pleasant weekend.
The next significant weather event will be the potential for 90 degree temps by the middle of next week. Also, fire danger will increase along with the temperatures through next week.
Enjoy your Easter weekend.
