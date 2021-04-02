Frenship ISD student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee for third time

Noel started his winning streak at the Frenship District Spelling Bee in 2017 as a fourth grader. This past February, he won this fifth consecutive district title. In 2018, Noel won first place at the Lubbock Regional Spelling Bee, allowing him to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. In 2019, after another regional win, he made his second appearance on the national stage. Unfortunately, in 2020, both the regional and national spelling bees were canceled due to the pandemic.