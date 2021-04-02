Good Friday through Easter forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Friday - Easter Sunday holiday includes moderating temperatures, breezes and a lull in the breezes, and a potential for rain drops and thunder.
Partly sunny and breezy this Good Friday. Sprinkles or very light rain, even thunder this evening, are possible. Measurable rainfall, however, is unlikely. If and where there is measurable rainfall it will be on the order of a couple hundredths of an inch.
Good Friday temperatures will peak around the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. The south wind will gradually increase to about 15 to 25 mph with some stronger gusts.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Sprinkles or spotty very light rain showers are possible. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for lows.
Tomorrow, Saturday, will be partly sunny. Once again, sprinkles or very light rain, even thunder, are possible mainly late. Measurable rainfall, however, is unlikely. That said, if thundershowers develop there may be some spotty showers. Those might produce one to two tenths of an inch of rain. Those showers will be most likely over the southwestern KCBD viewing area.
Saturday high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to mid-70s. There will be a lull in the wind, which I anticipate from the south about 13 mph. That’s a range from about 8 to 18 mph.
Easter Forecast
Easter begins mostly cloudy with lows from the low 40s to low 50s. I expect a light breeze as the day gets underway. Clouds will gradually diminish, and winds gradually increase through the day.
Easter afternoon will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Also warm, with highs in the 70s. The southerly wind will increase to about 10 to 20 mph.
Winter Storm FEMA Disaster Assistance
The City of Lubbock will host a community event regarding applying for Disaster Assistance following the severe winter storm in February.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be on hand with information, to answer questions, and to help Lubbock residents apply for Disaster Assistance and explain the appeal process:
Disaster Assistance Community Resource Event
Tuesday, April 6
10 AM to 3 PM
Municipal Garden & Arts Center
4215 University Avenue
