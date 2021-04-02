Hobbs man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hobbs man was sentenced in a federal court Thursday to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges.
Brian Halliburton, 39, took a plea deal in December 2020 to receipt and distribution of child pornography. He faced five years to life in prison and five years to live of supervised release.
On top of child pornography charges, Halliburton was additionally charged with attempted enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
He was sentenced to 20 years and supervised release for life. He also must register as a sex offender.
In a district court, Halliburton is still facing charges of online solicitation of a minor, sale/distribution of material to a minor and tampering with evidence. All of those charges were presented to the court in August 2020.
He has not yet been indicted on these charges in a district court, but were mentioned in his federal sentencing.
His federal sentence will run at the same time as the district court sentence, if he is convicted.
