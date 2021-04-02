KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Catarina

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Catarina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Catarina is a one-year-old female pit bull who has been at the shelter almost a month and a half.
Staff say she is very sweet and playful. She knows how to sit and take a few commands. Catarina is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees for Friday, April 2, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
