Lubbock businesses team up for Red Raider Fans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock businesses are teaming up to help lessen the blow of Chris Beard’s departure from TTU by giving away some items to Tech fans.
“Obviously, Yesterday (Thursday) was a total bummer of a day,” said Arnis Robbins, Owner of Evie Mae’s BBQ, “and us as well as several local businesses around town had offered, all in good fun, obviously, but we had we’d all offered things to Coach Beard in an effort to try to get him to stay.”
The Robbins’ wanted to help ease some of the heartache left behind by Beard’s departure, so they came up with an idea.
“She had the idea of putting a raffle together,” said Arnis about his wife, Mallory.
“I just thought it would be cool because all these businesses had offered (free stuff) to coach beard, and I thought there are so many brokenhearted Texas Tech basketball fans right now- all these awesome local businesses would probably be more than willing to offer something to a hardcore Texas Tech fan,” said Mallory.
The Robbins thought they’d have a handful of businesses reach out, but in true Lubbock fashion, the response has been massive.
“I just cannot believe-- it is literally like every home-owned business in Lubbock has offered something at this point,” said Mallory, “it’s crazy.”
Many businesses offering to throw in free items.
Andrea Cruce, Owner of West Texas Italian Eats, said she wanted to help cheer up a Red Raider fan too.
“The idea of offering the individuals in the community stuff to ‘offer our condolences’ was a much better idea to me, because it was like, hey, let’s get back to them. They get back to us all the time. So it works out great,” said Cruce.
In a post late Friday, the Robbins’ said around 50 local businesses wanted to participate in the giveaway.
They will be keeping everyone updated on when and how they will do the giveaway on their Facebook page, click here.
