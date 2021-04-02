Lubbock health dept. latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 1, 2021. During this clinic, 3,162 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:
- December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations administered
- January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
- February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations: 17,911 first doses, 15,431second doses
- March 2021 - 40,096 vaccinations: 19,648 first doses, 20,449 second doses
- April 1, 2021 - 3,162 vaccinations: 1,618 first doses, 1,544 second doses
Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 59,270 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, and 39,764 have received their second doses. The total number of doses administered by the Public Health Department, as of April 1, is 99,033.
