Lubbock health dept. latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic update

Lubbock health dept. latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic update
Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines (Source: City of Lubbock)
By Chelsea Collinsworth | April 2, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 8:50 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department conducted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 1, 2021. During this clinic, 3,162 people received vaccinations. The following is a breakdown of clinic results since vaccines became available to the Public Health Department:

  • December 2020 - 2,086 vaccinations administered
  • January 2021 - 20,347 vaccinations: 18,007 first doses, 2,340 second doses
  • February 2021 - 33,342 vaccinations: 17,911 first doses, 15,431second doses
  • March 2021 - 40,096 vaccinations: 19,648 first doses, 20,449 second doses
  • April 1, 2021 - 3,162 vaccinations: 1,618 first doses, 1,544 second doses

Through the Lubbock Public Health Department, 59,270 individuals have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, and 39,764 have received their second doses. The total number of doses administered by the Public Health Department, as of April 1, is 99,033.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.