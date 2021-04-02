Public school advocate estimates $223 million owed to South Plains districts in relief funding

“They sent federal funds to our schools, as they were forced to do from the federal government, and then turned around and took dollar-for-dollar out of what the state share of funding is,” RYHT Regional Advocacy Director Skylar Gallop said. “Our schools didn’t actually see that really critical money that was allocated to them from the federal budget in the first similar stimulus bill. The good news is we have a choice now of what we’re going to do with that money, even more than the CARES Act, with the second and third stimulus bills.”