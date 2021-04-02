4 Red Raiders roll in opener with Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing their first official away game of the season tonight in Manhattan, Kansas, the 4th ranked Red Raiders topped the Wildcats 17-1 in the opener of a three-game series.
Jace Jung hit three home runs in the game to now have 11 long balls on the season.
Texas Tech hit back to back homers in the third and back to back to back homers in the 7th.
The Red Raiders hit six homers in the game to move to 20-4 overall and 3-1 in conference.
Game time Friday night is 6pm.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.