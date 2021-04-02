United Supermarkets Arena to host weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics, in conjunction with longtime corporate sponsor United Supermarkets, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Thursday in the City Bank Room at United Supermarkets Arena.
The clinic will operate from 2-7 p.m. on every Thursday in April and will be welcome for those 18 years and older at no charge for each patient. This particular clinic will include the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Students and Lubbock residents interested in receiving the vaccine should visit this scheduling link. Guests without Internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment. The clinic will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival.
The United Family will continue to host vaccine clinics at United Supermarkets Arena each Thursday throughout the month of April.
For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.
