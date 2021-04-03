Easter on the East egg hunt returns Sunday, 5:30 p.m. at Butler Park

The Lubbock Police Department is aware of a post being circulated across social media asking LPD Officers to refrain from patrolling a specific area of Lubbock over the Easter holiday. The Lubbock Police Department believes strongly in community policing, as well as the community partnerships that have developed over the years. The department looks forward to seeing the celebrations that occur during this holiday weekend and the opportunity it brings along with it for families to celebrate together. Just as our officers respond to calls for service throughout the year, whether created through our emergency or non-emergency numbers, our officers will continue to respond to those calls throughout the holiday weekend.