Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, April 2

Extra Innings Highlights for Friday, Apr. 2
By Pete Christy | April 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 10:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores and highlights for Tuesday night:

Softball

Ralls 11 Lockney 6

Floydada 10 Crosbyton 0

New Deal 18 Sudan 2

Hale Center 13 Sundown 3

Forsan 15 Seagraves 0

Muleshoe 11 Denver City 2

Lamesa 9 Brownfield 5

Littlefield 11 Dimmitt 1

Abernathy 14 Roosevelt 3

Idalou 11 Slaton 8

Shallowater 15 Tulia 6

Sweetwater 4 Snyder 3

Baseball

New Home 25 Borden County 1

Hale Center 7 Olton 6

SpringLake-Earth 10 Littlefield JV 5

Slaton 13 Roosevelt 1

Shallowater 10 Childress 1

Clarendon 9 Kress 4

Denver City 18 Muleshoe 1

O’Donnell 15 Seagraves 0

Lamesa 19 Brownfield 13

New Deal 13 Lockney 0

Floydada 14 Crosbyton 4

Abernathy 11 Idalou 10

Estacado 20 Big Spring 12

Hermleigh 14 Ira 12

River Road 15 Tulia 3

Lake View 5 Snyder 0

Levelland 5 Sweetwater 2

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.