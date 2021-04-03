Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, April 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores and highlights for Tuesday night:
Softball
Ralls 11 Lockney 6
Floydada 10 Crosbyton 0
New Deal 18 Sudan 2
Hale Center 13 Sundown 3
Forsan 15 Seagraves 0
Muleshoe 11 Denver City 2
Lamesa 9 Brownfield 5
Littlefield 11 Dimmitt 1
Abernathy 14 Roosevelt 3
Idalou 11 Slaton 8
Shallowater 15 Tulia 6
Sweetwater 4 Snyder 3
Baseball
New Home 25 Borden County 1
Hale Center 7 Olton 6
SpringLake-Earth 10 Littlefield JV 5
Slaton 13 Roosevelt 1
Shallowater 10 Childress 1
Clarendon 9 Kress 4
Denver City 18 Muleshoe 1
O’Donnell 15 Seagraves 0
Lamesa 19 Brownfield 13
New Deal 13 Lockney 0
Floydada 14 Crosbyton 4
Abernathy 11 Idalou 10
Estacado 20 Big Spring 12
Hermleigh 14 Ira 12
River Road 15 Tulia 3
Lake View 5 Snyder 0
Levelland 5 Sweetwater 2
