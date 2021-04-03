Quiet and seasonable Easter weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect a pretty quiet Easter weekend. Some computer models have been showing a stray shower down toward the Permian Basin in the early afternoon. Other than that, don’t expect much. We may see a few passing clouds today, but overall expect mostly sunny skies.
Any egg hunts Sunday morning shouldn’t be impacted by any significant weather, whether it be rain or wind.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, high of 72°, SSE 15
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low of 49°, SSE 15
It looks like we heat up into next week. Right now, the forecast for Tuesday is 90°. The last time we reached 90° was on October 17th of last year. Don’t worry, the rest of the week will only reach the low 80s. Unfortunately, there is no great chance for rain in the forecast.
